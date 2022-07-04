Short Interest in China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Decreases By 34.1%

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,300 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the May 31st total of 399,700 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Online Education Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE COE traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.30. 1,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,611. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. China Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $8.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36,455 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of China Online Education Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 198,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

