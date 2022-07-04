Short Interest in China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Decreases By 34.1%

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,300 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the May 31st total of 399,700 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Online Education Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
NYSE COE traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.30. 1,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,611. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. China Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $8.01.
About China Online Education Group (Get Rating)
China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Online Education Group (COE)
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.