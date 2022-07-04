Short Interest in Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Declines By 25.7%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 683,200 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the May 31st total of 919,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.7 days.

CTSDF traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $4.04. 2,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,863. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.95. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $10.66.

CTSDF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.61.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

