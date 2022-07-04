Short Interest in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Declines By 27.0%

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the May 31st total of 133,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE traded down $3.13 on Monday, hitting $31.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,934. CyberOptics has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $235.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average of $39.94.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $24.25 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 119.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 12.8% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CYBE shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of CyberOptics from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

About CyberOptics (Get Rating)

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

