Short Interest in DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Drops By 33.9%

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the May 31st total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNZOY traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.30. 45,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.86. DENSO has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $44.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.10.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. DENSO had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DENSO will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

