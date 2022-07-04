Short Interest in DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Expands By 29.5%

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,300 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the May 31st total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,513.0 days.

Shares of DSRLF stock remained flat at $$122.58 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.43. DiaSorin has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $238.29.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DiaSorin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform comprising of LIAISON MDX for use in the amplification of nucleic acids to diagnose viral infections through the identification of virus in patient's biological sample.

