Short Interest in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Grows By 33.4%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,670,000 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the May 31st total of 5,750,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHC. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 25,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 72,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DHC shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

Shares of DHC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.89. 57,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,082. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $451.69 million, a P/E ratio of 0.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.97%.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

