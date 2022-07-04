Short Interest in Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Grows By 24.2%

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the May 31st total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOMA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Doma in the third quarter valued at $445,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Doma in the third quarter valued at $727,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Doma in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Doma in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Doma by 6,364.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares during the period. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOMA traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 75,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,587. The company has a market cap of $282.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65. Doma has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $112.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.10 million. Doma had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 66.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Doma will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOMA. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Doma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Doma from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Doma in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

