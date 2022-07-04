Short Interest in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Expands By 21.8%

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the May 31st total of 4,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Duke Realty stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.20. 67,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,980. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRE. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Edward Jones cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 336.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 35,035 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,539,000 after purchasing an additional 32,903 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 42,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

