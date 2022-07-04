Short Interest in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Declines By 29.7%

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the May 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on electroCore in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company.

Get electroCore alerts:

NASDAQ:ECOR traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,569. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55. The company has a market cap of $36.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.85. electroCore has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.30.

electroCore ( NASDAQ:ECOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). electroCore had a negative net margin of 283.37% and a negative return on equity of 56.15%. The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that electroCore will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Errico purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,765,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,764.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 180,197 shares of company stock valued at $89,374 over the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 33,398 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 34,588 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,110,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 562,600 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 680.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWM Advisors acquired a new position in shares of electroCore in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

electroCore Company Profile (Get Rating)

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.