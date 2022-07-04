Short Interest in Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Declines By 33.3%

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GLXZ stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.54. 10,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12. Galaxy Gaming has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $5.39.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter. Galaxy Gaming had a net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the casino gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, and Bonus Craps titles; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own set of rules and strategies under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker.

