Short Interest in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Increases By 25.9%

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,900 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the May 31st total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 15.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HBT. TheStreet downgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of HBT stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.95. 14 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,260. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33. The company has a market cap of $519.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.11. HBT Financial has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 32.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HBT Financial will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

