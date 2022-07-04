Short Interest in iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Decreases By 27.3%

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,100 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 263,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,911.0 days.

IAFNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC cut shares of iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.39.

Shares of OTCMKTS IAFNF remained flat at $$48.09 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.68. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.27 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

