Short Interest in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Increases By 36.5%

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the May 31st total of 879,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 808,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of IVT stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $25.99. The stock had a trading volume of 28,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,903. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average is $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. InvenTrust Properties has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $32.93.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

Separately, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

