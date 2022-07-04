Short Interest in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Declines By 30.5%

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the May 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PRFZ traded up $1.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,277. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $148.46 and a twelve month high of $202.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.02.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ)
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.