Short Interest in Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Decreases By 26.6%

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the May 31st total of 90,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In other Jasper Therapeutics news, Director William Lis sold 24,743 shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $51,465.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,712,000. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JSPR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 273 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,557. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07. Jasper Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

