Short Interest in Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Drops By 38.1%

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the May 31st total of 91,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Longeveron in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGVN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.94. The stock had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,990. The company has a market cap of $124.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.03. Longeveron has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51.

Longeveron ( NASDAQ:LGVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 1,341.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Longeveron will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Clavijo sold 36,955 shares of Longeveron stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $305,248.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,652.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Hare sold 19,922 shares of Longeveron stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,133,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,377 shares of company stock worth $627,158. 41.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Longeveron during the first quarter worth approximately $449,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Longeveron in the first quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Longeveron by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 17,229 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Longeveron in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Longeveron in the first quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

