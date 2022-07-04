Short Interest in MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Decreases By 37.8%

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the May 31st total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of MDIA stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.30. 345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,309. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.09. MediaCo has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

Get MediaCo alerts:

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.54 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MediaCo stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. ( NASDAQ:MDIA Get Rating ) by 1,707.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,914 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.20% of MediaCo worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About MediaCo (Get Rating)

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MediaCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.