Short Interest in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Increases By 23.3%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the May 31st total of 38,040,000 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,961,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,263,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.64. 442,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,931,864. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.98.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

About Medical Properties Trust (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

