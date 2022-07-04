Short Interest in Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Expands By 34.8%

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,700 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the May 31st total of 310,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 119.6 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Megaport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from 15.70 to 11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGPPF remained flat at $$3.66 on Monday. Megaport has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25.

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions; and Megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

