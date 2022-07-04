Short Interest in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Grows By 28.5%

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the May 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $61,588.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,363,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,876,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,128,000 after purchasing an additional 538,493 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.42.

Shares of MOH stock traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $282.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,322. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $243.32 and a 52-week high of $350.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $290.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

