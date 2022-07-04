Short Interest in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Rises By 23.5%

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 4,090,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTS. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,257,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVTS traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 65,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a current ratio of 21.70. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $22.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.08.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

