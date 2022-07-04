Short Interest in NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Expands By 30.0%

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of NCS Multistage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NCS Multistage by 13.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NCS Multistage by 59.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NCS Multistage during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in NCS Multistage during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in NCS Multistage by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCSM traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.45. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,510. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.77. NCS Multistage has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $62.53.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $39.11 million for the quarter.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, accelus sliding sleeves, injection control devices, repeat precision products, chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics, and well construction products.

