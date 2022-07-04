Short Interest in NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Expands By 35.5%

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the May 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on NexTech AR Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.
Shares of NEXCF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.53. 108,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,820. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $52.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79. NexTech AR Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39.
About NexTech AR Solutions (Get Rating)
NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology. It operates e-commerce platforms, including vacuumcleanermarket.com, a vacuum cleaner retailer focused on residential vacuums, supplies, and parts, which is operated through a retail location and online sales channels; infinitepetlife.com, a health food supplement for animals, which is operated through online sales channels; Trulyfesupplements.com, a health supplement online store; and nextlevelninjas.com that provides services to help vendors using e-commerce platforms.
