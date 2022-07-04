Short Interest in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Expands By 30.5%

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,850,000 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the May 31st total of 9,850,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NKE traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.18. The company had a trading volume of 347,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,356,134. The company has a market capitalization of $159.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

