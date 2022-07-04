Short Interest in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Drops By 23.0%

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the May 31st total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NYSE NCA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 595 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,573. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.30. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0245 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
