Short Interest in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Drops By 23.0%

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the May 31st total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE NCA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 595 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,573. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.30. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0245 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 61.2% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 612,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 232,534 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 254.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 241,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 173,511 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 52.3% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 338,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 116,178 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $879,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 182.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 53,659 shares during the last quarter. 21.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

