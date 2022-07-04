Short Interest in NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Expands By 31.9%

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,400 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the May 31st total of 220,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

NuVista Energy stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.35. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,761. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

