Short Interest in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Grows By 26.4%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the May 31st total of 7,990,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $27,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,270,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,778,239.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO C Erik Young sold 60,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $1,826,968.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,857.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,683,987 shares of company stock worth $147,334,916 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 35.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 29,591 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.66. 142,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,602,527. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.15. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $44.12.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PBF. Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

