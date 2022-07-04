Short Interest in Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Expands By 24.4%

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the May 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RXEEY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rexel from €25.00 ($26.60) to €24.00 ($25.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rexel from €28.00 ($29.79) to €25.00 ($26.60) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Rexel from €23.00 ($24.47) to €24.00 ($25.53) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.
RXEEY stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.69. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152. Rexel has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $24.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.80.
Rexel Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.
