Short Interest in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Decreases By 29.5%

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the May 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE SMM traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.66. 5,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,478. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.68. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $8.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%.

In other Salient Midstream & MLP Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $98,174.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,747,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,866,307.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 381,504 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,922.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 27.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 28,696 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 36.0% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,722,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,671,000 after purchasing an additional 985,125 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the first quarter worth about $3,618,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the first quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the first quarter worth about $236,000.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

