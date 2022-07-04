Short Interest in Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Grows By 37.7%

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the May 31st total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 47,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $204,332.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 29,721,808 shares in the company, valued at $127,506,556.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 144,814 shares of company stock worth $623,857. 6.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Templeton Global Income Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 614,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 21,386 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 14,375 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 364,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 10,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 81,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.51. The stock had a trading volume of 10,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,342. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $5.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.