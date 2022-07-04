Short Interest in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Decreases By 22.3%

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the May 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NTG traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.77. 690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,601. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.90. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $40.61.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.