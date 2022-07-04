Short Interest in Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Increases By 40.1%

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,500 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the May 31st total of 86,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,205.0 days.
Shares of Ushio stock opened at $12.33 on Monday. Ushio has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.88.
Ushio Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ushio (UHOIF)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Ushio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ushio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.