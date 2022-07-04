Short Interest in Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Increases By 40.1%

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,500 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the May 31st total of 86,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,205.0 days.

Shares of Ushio stock opened at $12.33 on Monday. Ushio has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.88.

Ushio Company Profile

Ushio, Inc engages in the business of light source devices. It operates through the following segments: Light Sources, Equipment and Others. The Light Sources segment manufactures and sells halogen and discharge lamps. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells imaging and optical equipment. The Others segment involves in the plastic forming applications, peripheral machinery, factory automation systems, and others.

