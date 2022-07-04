Short Interest in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Increases By 21.8%

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the May 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE NFJ traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 26,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,820. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFJ. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 5.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 708,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 38,372 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 243,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

