Short Interest in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Increases By 21.8%

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the May 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE NFJ traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 26,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,820. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.76.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.
About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (Get Rating)
AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.
