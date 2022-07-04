Short Interest in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Increases By 39.0%

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,450,000 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the May 31st total of 6,800,000 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,658 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,174 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,068 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 415,918 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,249,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2,740.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WYNN opened at $58.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.96. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $123.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.18.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.41) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.58.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

