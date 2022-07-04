Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SIEB opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of -0.31. Siebert Financial has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 3.08%.
About Siebert Financial (Get Rating)
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siebert Financial (SIEB)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.