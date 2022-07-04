Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €66.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) received a €66.00 ($70.21) target price from Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHL. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($79.79) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.40 ($73.83) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($79.79) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($78.72) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €59.00 ($62.77) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

ETR SHL traded down €0.36 ($0.38) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €48.13 ($51.20). 775,858 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is €51.77 and its 200-day moving average is €55.90. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €43.20 ($45.96) and a 1 year high of €67.66 ($71.98). The company has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

