Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) Short Interest Down 29.6% in June

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the May 31st total of 21,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 99,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition by 80.1% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 90,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 40,054 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $695,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition by 47.7% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition by 92.4% in the first quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 71,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 34,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGS remained flat at $$9.80 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,493. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. Simon Property Group Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $9.91.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

