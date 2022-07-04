SIX (SIX) Price Up 17.2% Over Last Week

SIX (SIX) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One SIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0754 or 0.00000382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SIX has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. SIX has a total market cap of $20.65 million and $2.77 million worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SIX Coin Profile

SIX’s launch date was June 4th, 2018. SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 coins and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 coins. SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork . SIX’s official message board is medium.com/six-network?&& . SIX’s official website is six.network

According to CryptoCompare, “SIX network uses blockchain technology and smart contract to reinvent the digital economy by building a better infrastructure; SIX Digital Asset Wallet, Decentralized Financial Services, and Wallet-to-Wallet (W2W) Decentralized Commerce. With this economic infrastructure, SIX aims to create an ecosystem that is transparent, fair, secure, and efficient for all stakeholders in the digital and creative economy. “

SIX Coin Trading

