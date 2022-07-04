Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Lowered to “Hold” at BMO Capital Markets

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday. They presently have a C$11.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 18.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Slate Grocery REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

TSE SGR.UN traded down C$0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting C$14.06. 52,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,800. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12 month low of C$12.75 and a 12 month high of C$17.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$848.69 million and a P/E ratio of 16.01.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

