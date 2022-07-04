Smartshare (SSP) Trading 12% Lower Over Last Week

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 12% lower against the dollar. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $101,985.99 and $156.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00060563 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00011787 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000033 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

