Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $42.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Snap from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.69.

SNAP stock opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of -36.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average is $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. Snap has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $83.34.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Snap’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,500,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,046.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,873,842.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,526,688 shares of company stock worth $42,888,638 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 10.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Snap by 12.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Snap by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Snap by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 253,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 120,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

