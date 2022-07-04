Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Short Interest Up 26.2% in June

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,930,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the May 31st total of 11,040,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of SNOW traded up $5.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.53. 172,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,636,488. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.42 and its 200 day moving average is $218.43. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 1.33. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $405.00.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Snowflake by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Snowflake by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNOW. Cowen dropped their price target on Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $385.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.26.

Snowflake Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.