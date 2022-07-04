SnowGem (XSG) Hits 1-Day Volume of $45,383.00

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00057295 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000626 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

