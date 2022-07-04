Solanium 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $924,041.00 (SLIM)

Solanium (SLIM) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One Solanium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0911 or 0.00000465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Solanium has a total market capitalization of $8.88 million and $924,041.00 worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Solanium has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00154052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.47 or 0.00809828 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00084190 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00016245 BTC.

About Solanium

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,500,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Buying and Selling Solanium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

