S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Receives $429.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $429.60.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $343.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in S&P Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in S&P Global by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in S&P Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

