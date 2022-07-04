Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Short Interest Update

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the May 31st total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Spark Power Group from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Spark Power Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:SKPGF remained flat at $$0.60 on Monday. Spark Power Group has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power ‘on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.