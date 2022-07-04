SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Purchased by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPSM. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 297,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 71,852 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $36.32 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $47.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.72.

