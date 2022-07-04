Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Down 35.1% in June

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the May 31st total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

SPVNF traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.73. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,670. Spectra7 Microsystems has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21.

About Spectra7 Microsystems

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

