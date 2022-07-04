Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Price Target Lowered to GBX 237 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 347 ($4.26) to GBX 237 ($2.91) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.80) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.68) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday.

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

SPI stock opened at GBX 237.83 ($2.92) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £954.20 million and a PE ratio of -97.71. Spire Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of GBX 201 ($2.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 256.50 ($3.15). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 218.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 231.39.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.