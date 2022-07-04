Sportcash One Market Cap Reaches $65,986.27 (SCONEX)

Sportcash One (SCONEX) traded 30.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last week, Sportcash One has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. One Sportcash One coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Sportcash One has a total market cap of $65,986.27 and approximately $24,083.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00147989 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.68 or 0.00852788 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00085758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015816 BTC.

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

